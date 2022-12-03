Arrest as girl, 16, dies after taking tablet in Exeter nightclub
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a girl, 16, died in hospital having taken an "unknown substance" at a nightclub, police said.
Officers were called by paramedics to Move nightclub in Exeter at about 00:30 GMT on Saturday over concerns for the girl.
She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital before she died, police said.
The force said a number of teenagers were thought to have taken the tablets.
Devon and Cornwall Police has appealed for anyone also affected to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Lee Nattrass said the force had identified several teenagers already who reported they had taken drugs.
He said: "We have seen time and time again that these substances can kill, and we have another tragic case on our hands.
"Talk To Frank is a website that has vital information for people about many types of drugs, and we ask that parents have open and honest conversations with their children about the risks of drugs.
"You don't know what they contain, and you don't know the reaction you may have; it could be fatal. I urge anyone considering taking drugs to think twice and reconsider."