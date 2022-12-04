Driver cut free from car after crash into garden
Firefighters cut a driver free from a car which crashed into a garden in Devon.
A crew was called to Kingsteignton after the car left the slipway approaching Ware Barton roundabout, Devon and Somerset fire service said.
The vehicle slid across a grass verge, through a fence and landed in the garden of a house, partly on its side.
The injured driver was "pinned in the car", the service said.
While paramedics cared for the driver, fire crews from Newton Abbot, Middlemoor and Torquay secured the vehicle and used cutting equipment to remove a door.
The driver was released and stretchered to an ambulance.
The extent of the driver's injuries has not been divulged.
