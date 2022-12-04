Church celebrates 13th Christmas tree festival
- Published
A church in Tavistock is celebrating its 13th annual Christmas tree festival.
People are able to wander through St Eustachius Parish Church until 16:30 GMT each day to see the festive spruces.
The festival, now in its 13th year, attracts thousands of visitors and has raised more than £120,000 since 2010, in aid of the upkeep of the church.
This year's event will come to an end on Sunday 11 December.
This year, 63 trees are on show, according to the Friends of St Eustachius treasurer Tony Sherlock.
Mr Sherlock said the trees were put in place within the church and purchased by schools, businesses, charities, and other local organisations - before being decorated ahead of the festival's opening night.
Father Matt Godfrey, of St Eustachius Parish Church, said: "It's absolutely wonderful, it's fantastic to welcome everybody through the doors from the beginning.
"On the opening night, we had two thousand plus people come through here. People are drawn by the beauty and the wonder and the lights, the trees.
"So many organisations in the community have been a part of this, from schools, to charities, businesses, lots and lots of different groups coming together, and there's so much creativity and humour."
Tavistock local Iris Wright said she came along to support the festival every year.
She said: "The work that goes into each one fills your heart doesn't it? Especially in these times of doom and gloom, look at it sparkle, it lights your heart."