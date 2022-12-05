South West police target drug use in night-time economy
- Published
Recreational drugs are a problem in the South West's night-time economy, the assistant chief constable for Devon and Cornwall Police has said.
Speaking during an operation in Plymouth on Friday, ACC Steve Parker said the force was determined to crack down on what was a significant problem.
Officers targeted the region's drugs economy as part of Operation Scorpion.
On Saturday a 16-year-old girl died after taking an "unknown substance" at an Exeter nightclub.
Operation Scorpion involves five police forces working with British Transport Police, the Ministry of Defence Police and the National Crime Agency.
ACC Parker said on Friday there was "no doubt" about a recreational drug use problem in the night-time economy across the region.
He said: "What we want to do is make sure that doesn't escalate, and send a clear message that we will stamp down on illegal activity when people are out and about in the pubs and clubs."
One part of the night in Plymouth for Operation Scorpion was the use of passive drugs dog Skye.
The dog is used to screen the air around people for illegal substances, in a less invasive manner than other police drug dogs.
Police dog handler PC Steve Waters said: "The idea is that as we walk past people, she will have a quick sniff of them if she chooses to, I don't force her to.
"If they've got illicit drugs on them, she will follow them, and my colleague here will then detain them and then officers will then take over and search them."
PC Waters added: "The bottom line is we want to keep drugs off the street and this is a good way of doing that.
"We want people to have a good time and a safe time.
"If they've got drugs on them and we don't get them, at least it will make them think twice in the future that we are down here with drugs dogs and we are out there to catch these people."