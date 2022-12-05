Queen's Jubilee sculpture tree planted in Keyham
A sapling that formed part of the late Queen's 'Tree of Trees' sculpture has been planted in Plymouth.
The sculpture was displayed outside Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.
One of the 350 trees it was comprised of has now been planted in Keyham by the Lord Lieutenant of Devon.
He also presented Keyham Neighbourhood Watch with The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service.
The Lord Lieutenant of Devon, David Fursdon said: "It's the highest award you can get for a voluntary group for activities that they have undertaken."
The award was given to the group for its work since the fatal Plymouth shootings in August 2021.
Sarah Jude, co-chair of Keyham Neighbourhood Watch said: "It makes it all feel worthwhile.
"Everything we have done, everything we have been through as a community just to now that what we have achieved is not just for us as a group, but for everybody."
The Tree of Trees was part of the Queen's Canopy project that was set up to encourage communities to plant more trees as part of the Platinum Jubilee in June.
It had been scheduled to end this month, but following her death was extended to March 2023.