Langford Solar Farm plans approved after appeal
- Published
Proposals for a solar farm larger than 70 football pitches have been given the green light after planning permission was initially refused.
Mid Devon District Council had originally rejected plans for Langford Solar Farm near Cullompton.
The removal of land for food production and potential impact on the landscape were among the council's concerns.
But the government overturned the decision after an inquiry led by the Public Inspectorate.
It said the plans had "strong national and local policy support" and the potential for electricity production was a "significant" factor in favour of approving the 60-hectare (148 acre) solar farm.
It also said the potential for direct and indirect jobs during the construction phase was a factor in its decision.
Meanwhile, the impact on the landscape and potential visual effects were found to be "very limited" drawbacks of the proposal.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities agreed with the inspector's view that the proposal would not lead to harmful loss of agricultural land and sheep grazing could still occur.
Mid Devon Council had taken expert advice and decided against defending its original decision to the inquiry.
