Pollution turning River Yealm in Devon white identified
The source of pollution affecting more than 12 miles of waterways in south Devon has been identified.
The Environment Agency (EA) said it was trying to stop the contaminant being discharged in the River Piall, which flows into the River Yealm, in the South Hams.
An investigation began on Monday after the River Yealm turned pale white.
The EA declined to reveal the source of the pollution due to possible enforcement action.
"We are supporting the work to stop the discharge and prevent further material from being washed down the river," the agency said.
"We have officers at different locations on the river sampling and assessing the impact.
"Fisheries specialists have been on site since early [on Tuesday] assessing the impact of the pollution on fish and fish habitat."
A lack of visibility caused by the pollution prevented the impact assessment from taking place earlier.
The EA added: "More than 12 miles of watercourse have been affected - the River Piall, which enters the Yealm near Cornwood and then flows down to Plymouth Sound."