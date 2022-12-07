Slapton: Man held over landing of migrants on beach
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of people smuggling offences after migrants were seen landing on a Devon beach in June.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said a 57-year-old man was arrested in Lydford, mid-Devon on Tuesday.
He is alleged to have used a pleasure craft to transport at least 10 migrants from Normandy.
On 15 June a number of people were seen running to waiting cars after leaving a boat at Slapton Sands.
The NCA said the man had been taken into custody to be interviewed.
Branch commander Matt Rivers said: "This arrest follows a lengthy investigation into an individual we think has been using his boat to bring migrants into the UK illegally.
"While transporting people in a larger boat may appear safer, it remains extremely dangerous to be making any unauthorised journey in the Channel. People smugglers pay no regard to the lives of the people they are transporting.
"Tackling organised immigration crime is a key priority for the NCA and we work to target and disrupt organised crime groups involved at each step of the route."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.