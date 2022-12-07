Plymouth night bus service extended over festive period
A late night bus service for Plymouth city centre has been extended over the festive period to help attract more passengers.
Plymouth City Council said the buses would run on Friday and Saturday nights between 00:00 and 04:00 GMT for most of December.
The service, announced in October, previously only ran on Saturday nights.
The council also reduced the fare from £7 to £5 as part of a push to increase usage.
The night buses run on three routes from Derry's Cross.
They were introduced following recommendations to tackle violence against women after the murder of teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod.
Sgt David Moore, licensing officer for Devon and Cornwall Police, said people were still walking home late at night despite the availability of the bus service.
"The fact is if not enough people use [the buses], this service will end as the funding will run out," he said.
"We are giving this one last push to see if we can get more people on board, which can help the service to be self-sufficient."
Councillor Rebecca Smith, chair of the Plymouth Commission on Violence against Women and Girls, said the night buses may not run next year if passenger numbers fail to increase.