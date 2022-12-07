Torrington development not named after late Queen after vote
- Published
A new development in north Devon will not be named after Queen Elizabeth II against the wishes of a town council.
Great Torrington Town Council wanted to name an area behind the pannier market Queens View, Royal View or Royal Square in honour of the late Queen.
It proposed the names after disagreeing with the developer's suggested name of Market Gardens.
But the matter was passed to Torridge District Council after the parties failed to agree.
Rules state that property developers can suggest names for new streets to the district council which then checks them against certain criteria. Suggestions are then forwarded to the town or parish council for consideration.
The district council's community and resources committee was split, with some claiming the views of town councils should be respected, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Distract and confuse'
Councillor Philip Cloke said the developer's choice of name could be confusing for visitors.
"The name Market Gardens although having a distant and historical relevance to this part of the town, is no longer appropriate," he said.
"Neither a garden or a market is within close proximity of the new development, and we as a council fear that it may distract and confuse people from visiting our own garden or in fact, our own market, which is the new revived and vibrant pannier market."
Councillor Chris Leather said the town council was best placed to name the area.
"If the local council can't agree with the developer, the local council view - for me - should always carry the day," he said.
However, Councillor David Hurley said there appeared to be sound reasons why the developer's choice for the name was chosen.
"This was a market garden at one time," he said.
"So, surely it follows Market Gardens follows that argument."
The developer's choice of name was agreed by the committee with five votes in favour and three against.