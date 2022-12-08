NHS in Devon and Cornwall facing 'most challenging circumstances'
The NHS in Devon and Cornwall is facing its most challenging period ever, a senior medic has said.
Prof Adrian Harris, from the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, said Covid, more patients and staff recruitment issues had caused a "perfect storm".
Nationally, latest figures show nearly 40% of A&E patients who need admitting face a delay of four hours or more waiting for a bed to be found.
NHS England said staff were working "round-the-clock".
'Staff under pressure'
"This is the most challenging circumstances we find ourselves in ... there's almost a perfect storm," Prof Harris said.
"We're recovering from Covid - and Covid has added complexity - we're in winter and we're seeing a greater flow of patients than we've ever seen.
"And it's difficult to recruit staff, we find that challenging, so the staff are under pressure."
Nationally, the NHS waiting list has hit a record high, while A&E departments experienced their worst performance on record against a four-hour target, new figures show.
Data from NHS England shows nationally, 7.2m people were waiting to start routine treatment at the end of October, up from 7.1 million in September and the highest number since records began in August 2007.
Prof Harris said exit block - when patients cannot be transferred from A&E due to a lack of beds - was an issue.
He added: "If we can't get [patients] out, the hospital backs up and eventually they turn up in the emergency department."
Dr Vin Diwakar, of NHS England, said staff were working "round-the-clock" to try to see and treat patients as quickly as they can.
He said nationally the "fundamental challenge" was the difficulty hospitals were facing discharging patients who were medically fit to leave, but could not be released because of a lack of care in the community.
Dr Diwakar said steps were being taken, including investment in community teams to stop people ending up in hospital,
A network of regional "war rooms" has also been created, he added, which monitor the pressures on local hospitals in real time, so they can try to manage demand by diverting ambulances away from the most under-pressure hospitals.