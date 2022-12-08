Plymouth City Council Conservatives and Labour have 24 seats each
Both the Conservatives and Labour have 24 seats each on Plymouth City Council following the resignation of another Tory councillor.
Stephen Hulme, councillor for Ham, announced his resignation on Wednesday after he asked ward residents whether he should remain in the party.
He said he would be an independent for the next 15 months.
Ahead of his resignation, no one party had an overall majority on the council but the Tory group had the most seats.
Mr Hulme said: "I will represent my ward as they want me to represent them."
Conservative numbers had already been cut following the resignation of Shannon Burden and Dan Collins.
The couple were urged to step down following concerns they were unable to serve residents effectively after deciding to move to Gloucestershire, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Their resignation triggered by-elections in their former wards of Moor View and Plympton Chaddlewood which will take place on 12 January.
