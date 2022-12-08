Teignmouth: Woman seriously hurt by motorcycle
- Published
A woman in her 30s has been left with serious injuries after she was hit by a motorcycle.
The woman, a pedestrian, was hit on the A379 in Teignmouth, Devon, at about 20:25 GMT on Wednesday, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.
The motorcyclist was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The woman is being treated at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth and her family have been informed and are with her, said police.
The road was closed until about 01:30 GMT on Thursday.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.