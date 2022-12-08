Seaton crash: Man in hospital after being hit by car
- Published
A man suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a car in Devon.
The crash, involving a Kia Ceed, happened on Harbour Road in Seaton at about 17:10 GMT on Wednesday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The man, who is in his 70s, was flown to Derriford Hospital with a life-threatening head injury, officers said.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s from Seaton, was not injured in the crash which saw the road being closed for five hours for investigation work.
Officers appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
