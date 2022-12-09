Devon and Cornwall Police issue World Cup warning
Police have warned people to watch their alcohol intake and behaviour this weekend as party season and a crunch World Cup match kick off together.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they expected bars and restaurants to be busier on Saturday.
Ch Insp Julian Pezzani said the winter World Cup, minus sunshine and fan zones, had been easier to police than previous summer tournaments.
But he issued a warning about alcohol-fuelled behaviour and drink driving.
Police issued the warning ahead of Saturday's 19:00 GMT quarter-final match between England and France, which coincides with the "Christmas party season".
Ch Insp Pezzani said: "We just want to remind people that alcohol is not an excuse, and we will be taking a robust stance in dealing with any perpetrators of anti-social behaviour. Drink-related anti-social behaviour isn't acceptable, and we will be clamping down on this."
He said those drinking alcohol should leave their car at home and get a bus or taxi.
On driving the following day, he said "a few coffees and some food" were not the answer.
He added: "The only solution is time; it can easily take until the afternoon following a nights drinking before alcohol is fully out of your system.
"Please don't drink and drive as you could lose your licence, your job or even take a life - it's simply not worth the risk."
Police said their licensing teams would work closely with other agencies, bars, pubs and social clubs to make them "aware of their responsibilities" and to encourage people to "drink responsibly".