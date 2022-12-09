Devon car park killer admits manslaughter

Lee Turner was stabbed in a Tesco car park in Barnstaple

A man with paranoid schizophrenia who killed a stranger in a random knife attack has admitted manslaughter.

Kevin Gale, 54, was sentenced in January 2019 to be detained indefinitely in a secure hospital.

He was deemed unfit to plead at the time, but was returned to Exeter Crown Court after his condition improved to make a plea.

A judge said he remained a danger and would only be released with the approval of the justice secretary.

Kevin Gale attacked Lee Turner with a 3.5in (9cm) knife

The court heard Gale attacked new father Lee Turner, 39, on the evening of 3 August 2018 at a Tesco car park in Barnstaple, Devon, after he thought Mr Turner had given him a "nasty look".

He stabbed him four times in the back with a 3.5in (9cm) knife.

Mr Turner's dying words were "Why me? What have I done?", the court heard.

Gale, previously of Rackfield Court, Barnstaple, but now of Langdon Hospital, Dawlish, admitted manslaughter and was sent back to Langdon by Judge Peter Johnson.

He told him: "I am satisfied from the medical reports that you still represent a significant risk.

"It is plain that you are dangerous and that is going to be a lifelong position."

He said Gale had withdrawn from treatment and medication at the time of the killing.

"This sentence achieves the objective of rehabilitation while protecting the public in a fair and proportionate way," said the judge.

DCI Lee Nattrass said: "I would like to pay tribute to the family of Mr Turner for their quiet dignity throughout the case and hope that following this conclusion they can look towards the future."

