Community centre near Exeter offers food, warmth and good chat
- Published
Warm food and good conversation are top of the menu at a community centre providing a new service to offset the cost of living crisis.
Exminster's Westbank Community Health and Care launched its "Warmwell" project in response to reports of people struggling with household bills.
The charity offers free soup, a community larder and fridge, and provides a support network and advice.
It's also a great way to bring the community together, said organisers.
Adam Cobby, who has a long-term disability and has been unemployed for 10 months, said: "It's not only the chance to save maybe a little bit on the heating because I'm not so much in the flat, but it's a real opportunity to meet new people."
He had made new friends, he said, and enjoyed "really nice warm food and good conversation".
The former Seedlings cafe is now a "comfortable cosy space" with a lounge and dining area where people can drop in "for something warm to eat and drink", said the charity.
There is a larder and fridge where people can stock up on free food and an information hub providing support and referral on for specialist advice.
Staff at West Bank have emphasised that the service is for the whole community - not just people who need support.
Vicky Hutchinson, community support manager, said everyone was "in the same boat" when it came to the cost of living crisis, and that the scheme was just a "nice, warm nurturing thing to do".
Volunteers are a key part of the project's success.
Among them is John Sims from Exeter Lions Club, who helps out every Friday with his colleagues, making coffees, soups and chatting to people.
Warmwell at Westbank is open Monday to Friday between 10:00 and 16:00 and is staffed by volunteers.
Anyone is welcome to drop by for as long as they like.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.