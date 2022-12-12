Devon drivers warned of ice as temperatures plummet
Drivers have been warned about ice on roads as temperatures plummeted across Devon.
There is a Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice in parts of Devon until 11:00 GMT.
Plymouth Citybus warned about delays on a number of routes due to icy conditions on roads.
South Hams District Council warned about temperatures as low as -4C and Devon County Council tweeted: "Temperatures remain below freezing."
Police in Newton Abbot warned: "Please take care, even on treated roads and especially on untreated roads. Allow more time for journeys."
Andy Cole, manager of the Devon County Council Networks Control Centre in Exeter, told BBC Radio Devon: "There are 8,000 miles of road in Devon so it would be impossible to grit all the roads and we have gritted abut 20% of the roads which benefits about 80% of the population."
