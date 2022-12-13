Strep A: Major outbreak closes Kingsbridge school
A primary school has closed because of a major outbreak of strep A affecting staff and pupils.
Kingsbridge Community Primary School in Devon has written to parents saying "we are currently experiencing a major outbreak of strep A and, therefore, we must act in a way that protects our school community."
The letter added that 40% of children and 23% of staff are absent on Tuesday.
The school confirmed the closure and said it had taken advice from the NHS.
The letter, from the school added it had been a "very difficult and disappointing decision to have to make".
