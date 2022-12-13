Inquest opens into death of 16-year-old girl
An inquest has been opened into the death of a schoolgirl who died after taking a tablet at a nightclub.
Lucy Hill, 16, became unwell while out with friends at a 16-18 night at Move in Exeter on 3 December.
She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital where she died at 05:30 GMT, the inquest was told.
Area coroner Alison Longhorn said there were "no suspicious circumstances" surrounding the death.
She said: "She had been out at a nightclub with friends and took a tablet, believed to be MDMA. Shortly afterwards she became unwell and was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital where she later died."
Toxicology tests were being carried out to find the cause of death, the hearing was told.
A full inquest is due to be held next year.
At the time of the incident, Devon and Cornwall Police said a number of teenagers were thought to have taken the tablets.
A 16-year-old boy from Exmouth was arrested on suspicion of supplying the drug and bailed until March.
Lucy, from Exmouth, Devon, was a pupil at Exmouth Community College.
'Loyalty and care'
In a statement, the college said: "Lucy was a kind, considerate, beautiful person. She was very well liked by her peers and the staff who knew her well.
"She was always smiling, looking out for others and many of her friends benefited from her loyalty and care. She was bright, hard working and motivated.
"She was predicted to perform at the very highest level in her GCSE subjects. She will be greatly missed but has left us all with fond memories of the lovely person that she was."
Move nightclub is due to reopen this weekend after closing as a mark of respect following the tragic death.
