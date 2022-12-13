Torbay Council gets £2m rough sleeping sticking plaster
Torbay Council has been awarded nearly £2m to tackle rough sleeping, lease temporary homes and create posts in its housing team.
The council said the government pot would fund accommodation to house those waiting for a permanent place to live.
It would also fund specialist teams and create three job roles, it said.
But one cabinet member said although the money would help, it was a "sticking plaster" rather than a long-term affordable housing solution.
Councillor Swithin Long, cabinet member for economic regeneration, tourism and housing, said Torbay was in a "housing crisis" with not enough homes.
He added: "We want to ensure everyone in Torbay has a roof over their heads, whatever their circumstances."
Mr Long said the three-year funding of £1.9m from the Rough Sleeping Initiative would help teams to "work one-to-one" with some of the "most vulnerable people" in the community.
But he added: "That said, this is effectively emergency funding from the government when what we need is long-term funding for more affordable housing in Torbay rather than sticking plasters in a crisis."
The council said it had secured a six-bed house to provide "immediate shelter" for people, with plans to lease two more properties next year.
A substance misuse worker will continue in post while a new mental health nurse will be hired, funded until March 2024.
Two new housing posts will be created, one to find housing for rough sleepers and another to work on wider strategy.
'Emergency protocol'
The money would also fund work with the probation service to help people released from prison, the council said.
Last week the council activated its "Severe Weather Emergency Protocol" which means additional accommodation is found for rough sleepers amid severe weather conditions.
It began on 6 December and will continue until at least 16 December - the longest it has run at one time.
People have been temporarily housed in a church hall and hotel accommodation is on standby.
Members of the public worried about adults sleeping rough can report their location through StreetLink.
People who find under 18s sleeping rough should report it to the police, the council said.
