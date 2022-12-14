Some schools in Devon affected by snow and ice
Many parts of Devon have had snow, with a number of schools remaining closed or opening later on Wednesday.
There have been reports of snow settling in places including Torquay, Holsworthy and Kingsteignton.
Devon County Council said closed schools include Shirwell Community Primary where there is black ice and Holsworthy Primary School.
A Met Office weather warning for snow and ice remains in place for much of inland Devon until 10:00 GMT.
Holsworthy Community College, Meavy Primary School and Lady Modiford's Primary in Walkhampton are all planning to open at 10:00.
