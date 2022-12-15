Torbay net zero debate stopped twice over interruptions
A council meeting was adjourned twice after interruptions from the public during a debate about the authority achieving net zero carbon emissions.
Two targets were under discussion on Tuesday evening by Torbay Council for achieving net zero by 2030 or 2050.
But when visitors wanted to speak, they were told they had not given 10 days notice, so they could not.
Council leader Steve Darling adjourned the Cabinet meeting twice amid chaos in the council chamber.
Independent councillor Mike Morey proposed a more ambitious target to achieve the target in eight years' time to decarbonise council responsibilities such as housing and transport.
'Calm the situation'
Members of the public were keen to express their urgency for the unitary authority to do more to tackle climate change, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
After the protesters continually disrupted the meeting, leader Steve Darling adjourned it.
When the Cabinet returned, Mr Darling (Liberal Democrat) explained he had halted proceedings in a bid to calm the situation and warned that any further disruptions would lead to removal from the town hall in Castle Circus.
Amy Reed, climate emergency project manager at Devon County Council, said that Devon as a whole was "ready to deliver action faster if we're enabled by national government with the legislation and the support that we need to do so".
Torbay's climate emergency plan will go out for consultation on Friday and it will be available to all members of the public.
More chaos then erupted as the protesters loudly continued to voice their opinions.
Mr Darling adjourned the meeting again, this time calling for their removal from the meeting.
