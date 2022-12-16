Royal Navy: HMS Montrose returns to Plymouth after three years

HMS Montrose
HMS Montrose is stationed at HMNB Devonport, but supports missions all over the world.

HMS Montrose has returned to Devonport after a three-and-a-half-year deployment in the Middle East.

The Type 23 frigate is based at HMNB Devonport when she is not away on deployment.

The ship has been responsible for safeguarding merchant shipping, tackling criminal and terrorist activity, and working with allies while overseas.

Before the ship came alongside, a gun salute was held in Plymouth Sound.

The Montrose was welcomed home by friends and family of the crew.

People were reunited with their loved ones at the homecoming ceremony
Some people brought along flags and banners to welcome home HMS Montrose
Children waited to see their parents for the first time in several months as the ship came alongside
While on deployment, the ship has been in the headlines for multiple things, including drugs busts and seizing weapons being smuggled from Iran
The crew of the Type 23 Frigate waved to their loved ones as they approached the dockyard
HMS Montrose left in October 2018 and has been operating in Bahrain since April 2019
HMS Montrose has intercepted narcotics worth nearly £47 million this year alone

