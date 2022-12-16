Royal Navy: HMS Montrose returns to Plymouth after three years
HMS Montrose has returned to Devonport after a three-and-a-half-year deployment in the Middle East.
The Type 23 frigate is based at HMNB Devonport when she is not away on deployment.
The ship has been responsible for safeguarding merchant shipping, tackling criminal and terrorist activity, and working with allies while overseas.
Before the ship came alongside, a gun salute was held in Plymouth Sound.
The Montrose was welcomed home by friends and family of the crew.
