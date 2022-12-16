Police investigate spate of electric cable thefts in Devon
Police have described a spate of electric cable thefts in Devon as "extremely dangerous".
Officers have been called to five incidents in the south Dartmoor area in the past week.
Devon and Cornwall Police said offenders had used an angle grinder to cut live electricity cables, leaving loose ends behind.
Insp Steven Philp said: "This process is extremely dangerous and... leaves live cables lying on the ground."
He said it posed a "significant risk to members of the public, and indeed the offenders themselves".
'Unacceptable risk'
One of the incidents happened at Harscombe, near Bickleigh, and was reported by a National Grid employee on Tuesday.
Offenders also struck in the Plympton area between midnight and 03:20 GMT on Sunday, twice at Lee Moor on Monday and at Cornwood, near Ivybridge, at about 14:45 on Thursday.
Insp Philp said: "The level of risk this offending presents is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.
"Officers will be focusing intently on pursuing suspects and preventing further incidents."
He asked the public to be "extra vigilant" and said anyone working on a power line would be wearing clearly identifiable National Grid uniform and driving a fully marked vehicle.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
