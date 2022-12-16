Barnstaple police increase patrols before Christmas
Police have stepped up patrols in Barnstaple in the run up to Christmas.
Insp Andy Wills said that the police presence was "even more obvious" as a result of Safer Streets funding.
The Home Office awarded North Devon Council and the Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez more than £500,000 in July to tackle anti-social behaviour.
The money has also been used to hire street marshals and increase CCTV coverage in the town.
Insp Wills said there had been a 19% reduction in anti-social behaviour in Barnstaple between November 2021 and November 2022.
"It's a result of us really getting to grips with a number of local issues," he said.
