Children and parents lead design of Totnes play park
- Published
A play park in Totnes has reopened following a £100,000 upgrade inspired by the community.
Collapark play park in Totnes has been resurfaced and had new freestanding wooden equipment installed.
Its design was based on feedback from parents of pre-school and primary children in the area, South Hams District Council said.
The community input means it "closely meets" the needs of children in Totnes, Councillor Jonathan Hawkins said.
'Cost of living'
Mr Hawkins, South Hams District Council's executive member for health and wellbeing, said parks were important as they did not cost money to use "during the current cost of living crisis".
Catherine Marlton, Totnes Town Council Clerk, said "good ideas " from families had helped design the play area built by Kompan.
The park was funded with £90,000 from a South Hams District council play parks scheme and planning funds from 106 agreements with developers, with £10,000 contributed by Totnes Town Council.
There were also improvements planned for Westonfields park in Totnes, the council said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.