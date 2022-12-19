Chawleigh single-vehicle road crash victim dies
A man died in a crash involving one vehicle in Devon, police say.
Officers were called to the B3042 in Chawleigh, near Chulmleigh, at about 23:30 GMT on Friday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The driver of a Land Rover Discovery, a man in his 50s from the Chulmleigh area, was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed, officers said.
The road was closed for more than seven hours for an investigation.
Police have appealed for any with information or dashcam footage to get in contact.
