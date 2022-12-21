Okehampton train station 1950s renovation project complete
The restoration of a train station that takes people back to the 1950s is complete.
The project at Okehampton station in Devon will officially open on Wednesday.
The station was passed to Network Rail in 2021 and forms part of the Dartmoor Line which reopened in November 2021.
Sue Baxter, chair of the Dartmoor Railway Association, said: "The heritage areas of the station are now restored to a marvellous standard.
"It has been a privilege to work with so many organisations to keep and then restore the 1950s feel of the station which was so beautifully achieved first under Devon County Council ownership for the first reopening in 1997."
From 1997 until its reopening, the line was only open during some Sundays in the summer after regular services were withdrawn in 1972.
Network Rail restored the fabric of the station and the station canopy while Great Western Railway (GWR) led on the main internal works of the building.
The heritage signage has been provided by Parc Signs of St Austell which also fitted out both the booking hall and booking office.
Since the Dartmoor Line reopened in 2021, about 120,000 journeys had been completed by August 2022.
Funding for the signage and fitting out of the rooms had been obtained from GWR's Community Rail Major Project Fund, the Railway Heritage Trust and the Community Rail Development Fund, a joint initiative of the Department for Transport and the Community Rail Network.
Richard Burningham, manager of the Devon and Cornwall Rail Partnership, said: "I am so proud of what our joint collaborative effort has achieved at Okehampton.
"I'm especially proud and pleased that the public are using the trains in such numbers."
Features of the renovation include a heritage waiting room, booking hall and booking office.
