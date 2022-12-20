Residents in east Devon left without water for five days
Residents in an east Devon town had no running water for five days after extreme weather caused pipes to burst.
Around 250 homes were affected in Seaton after the pipes burst on Friday.
Water supplies were restored on Tuesday afternoon and South West Water said in the interim it delivered bottled water, prioritising "vulnerable" residents.
However, one 96-year-old said she did not get a delivery until 11:00 GMT on Tuesday, when she said she had started to feel "dehydrated".
Elizabeth Pymont, who accused South West Water of not being organised, said: "It felt dreadful, my mouth was dry.
"I had a kettle full and a jug full just before it went off so I just had to be terribly careful."
Lorna Kain, 62, said the situation had been "very stressful" and she had resorted to boiling "water from the butts in the garden which you are not supposed to do".
Mrs Kain said by the time she got to the supermarket bottles water had run out.
"I cannot tell you how annoyed I am at South West Water and their unsatisfactory customer service," she added.
The incident also initially impacted homes in Axminster and Tiverton but supplies were restored there earlier.
South West Water said water was restored by 16:00 and the issue was being investigated.
A spokeswoman said the weather caused "a large number of bursts" and teams had been working to find and fix them.
Bottled water had been delivered on Monday and Tuesday, and "vulnerable" customers had been prioritised, she said, adding the company set up a water station at the town's Jurassic car park on Tuesday morning.
"We would like to thank customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused," the spokeswoman added.
