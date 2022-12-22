Bideford police urge people in poverty against shoplifting
- Published
Police have urged anyone feeling the squeeze in the cost of living crisis against turning to shoplifting.
Sgt Glyn Clark from Bideford in North Devon, said police were "sympathetic to those who are facing poverty", but there was "no need to turn to crime".
Officers in the town are clamping down on shoplifting, as well as handling stolen goods.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were working with shops to cut levels of crime in the run-up to Christmas.
The operation was being tested "for a few months to start with" and includes stores across the town, said police.
Plain clothed police officers were patrolling supermarkets and arrests had already been made with "some offenders being returned to prison", the force added.
'Warn offenders'
Sgt Clark said: "We are sympathetic to those who are facing poverty and people in genuine need can expect to receive support by way of local food banks and other organisations.
"Options are available and there is no need to turn to crime.
"Offenders might think they are picking up a bargain but they could be collecting a criminal record."
He added: "Local shops are losing thousands of pounds in stolen items and we need to do more to work together to deal with the problem.
"We want to warn offenders that they are not welcome in Bideford shops."
