Devon kayaker sets 100 mile target for Christmas Day
- Published
A former Royal Marine who lost three limbs in Afghanistan has set himself a 100 mile Christmas Day kayak challenge.
Jon White, 39, from Tiverton, Devon, is going to kayak on the Grand Western Canal from Tiverton and raise money for the Royal Marines Charity.
He lost both legs above the knee and his right arm at his elbow after he stepped on an explosive device in 2010.
He is due to set off at midday on Christmas Day and expects to take about 18 hours.
"Getting in and out of the boat is probably the most difficult part for me," he said.
Mr White also has a career as an inspirational speaker.
He said: "I think the biggest thing I've learnt is that you never quite know what's going to go on in your life and whatever situation you're in, if you can make the most of it good things can still come."
