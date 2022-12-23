Delays on M5 near Exeter due to emergency repairs
- Published
Drivers heading southbound on the M5 near Exeter on Friday have been warned to expect delays due to a lane closure.
The closure - lane one of three - is in place on the southbound motorway between junctions 30 and 31.
National Highways said the lane closure was required for emergency repair work to be carried out on the Exe viaduct, which carries the M5 over the river Exe.
The lane closure is expected to be in place until Saturday morning.
National Highways said Friday was expected to be busy due to traffic heading into Devon and Cornwall for Christmas, so drivers are advised to plan ahead and leave extra time.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.