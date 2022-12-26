Holiday park's Christmas Day disorder investigated
Police are investigating grievous bodily harm during "significant disorder" at a holiday park in the early hours of Christmas Day.
Devon and Cornwall Police was called to the Welcome Family Holiday Park in Dawlish Warren, Devon, after it was alerted to the disturbance.
The force confirmed it would keep a highly visible presence at the park for the next 24 hours.
It also said it would be responding to community concerns.
