Swimmers brave cold water Dartmoor swim for charity
- Published
Swimmers in Devon have braved cold waters to raise money for charity.
On Wednesday 16 swimmers entered Crazywell Pool on Dartmoor to swim 3 miles (5 km) with the water's temperature at 4C (39F).
The swim was organised by Royal Marine Mike Dunn with his open water swimming group The Tugboats and Dolphins.
The group has raised more than £4,000 so far for Devon and Cornwall Food Action, and Mr Dunn said the challenge was "so worth doing".
He said: "After five or ten minutes you started to get shooting pains in your hands and your feet and your whole chest."
Ice swimming is defined as water under 5C (41F), and the team had to contend with actual ice during training.
All money raised will go to the food hub in Roborough.
