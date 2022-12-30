Appeal for witnesses after serious-injury crash in Dolton
- Published
A man was left with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a Land Rover on Christmas Eve, police have said.
The vehicle hit the 23-year-old man from Teignmouth who was walking on Fore Street in Dolton, Devon at 23:50 GMT.
A man in his 70s was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and other offences, police said.
Officers have asked for anyone who saw the incident to come forward.
They are particularly keen to trace a man and a woman believed to have been near the scene at the time.
The injured man remains in hospital.
The arrested man, from the Torridge area, was also arrested for failing to stop after a road accident, failing to report a road accident and drink driving.
He has been bailed until 20 March, said police.