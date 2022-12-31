M5 lane near Exeter kept closed for bridge repairs
Drivers using the M5 in Devon have been warned of possible delays because of a bridge defect causing a lane closure.
National Highways said a 0.5-mile (0.8km) southbound section between junctions 30 and 31 near Exeter was to stay closed over the new year period.
It said there had already been delays during peak travel times caused by the closure and drivers should "allow a little extra time for their journeys".
Bosses said repairs were being planned for early in 2023.
National Highways said the lane was closed on 22 December after a "fractured bridge expansion joint plate" was detected on the Exe viaduct, carrying the M5 over the River Exe.
It said it "would require specialist repair work early in the new year".
Engineering manager Terry Robinson said the "safety critical nature of the defect" meant the lane had to be kept closed "to protect the travelling public, prevent vehicle damage and protect the structure against further damage".
He said: "We're working to organise the repair as quickly as possible, we apologise for any inconvenience and thank drivers for their patience."