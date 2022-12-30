Months of sewer repair works for Modbury delayed by a year
Months of sewer repair work in a Devon village have been delayed by a year, South West Water (SWW) said.
The works in the Modbury area, due to begin in January, would have seen the village's main road, the A379, closed for three months.
SWW said it had made the "difficult decision" to postpone because of contractor problems.
Bosses added they intended to resubmit applications for a January 2024 start instead.
SWW previously said "extensive" repairs were needed due to the age of the sewerage system, with five months of repairs planned.
It said the latest decision was "due to circumstances beyond our control" as it had "been unable to find a replacement contractor in time to deliver the programmed works".
It said its operations teams would "continue to monitor the network and deploy any mitigation measures as necessary" if problems arose before the works were carried out.
