Torquay crash: Teenage rider injured on New Year's Eve

A teenage boy suffered head and leg injuries in a crash in Torquay on New Year's Eve.

Police said a Herald 125 motorcycle and a Peugeot van crashed at the junction of Riviera Way and Newton Road at about 04:00 GMT on Saturday.

Police said the 15-year-old, believed to be riding the motorcycle, was taken to a hospital in Bristol for treatment.

Officers said the teenager remained in hospital, but his injuries were no longer thought to be life-threatening.

Police said investigations were continuing.

