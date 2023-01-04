Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Devon
A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Devon.
Emergency services, including firefighters, paramedics and police, were called to the A3079 between Dunsland Cross and Halwill Junction on Wednesday at about 08:30 GMT.
The male driver died at the scene, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The A3079 has been closed in both directions for investigation work, police added.
