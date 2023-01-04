Three months of road closures in Totnes
Three of the main streets in a Devon town will be closed during a three-month project to upgrade gas pipes.
Wales and West Utilities has started work in the Fore Street area of Totnes.
The first phase of the £50,000 project is due to run until the end of March and a second phase will start in January 2024.
The firm said disruption would be kept to a minimum and the scheme was "essential" for gas supply to homes and businesses.
The following roads in Totnes are affected:
- Road closure on South Street (4 January - 12 February)
- Road closure on Fore Street, between the junction of Station Road and the Arch (4 January - 31 March)
- High street closed to cars throughout but pedestrian access continued
- Lower Fore Street, from the Seven Stars to the junction of Station Road to remain open, with no impact on street parking
Abby Smith, spokeswoman from Wales and West, said: "We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future."
The work would also allow the network to carry hydrogen and biomethane for a "green future", she added.
She said work would be completed as "safely and as quickly as possible", with minimum disruption.
A three-month closure has also begun on Brixham Road in Torbay, to facilitate a housing project by developer Persimmon Homes.
