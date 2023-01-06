Four Devon brothers rowing Atlantic chase finish line
Four brothers who are rowing across the Atlantic to raise money for charity are closing in on the finish line.
The two sets of twins, Jack, Hamish, Arthur and Euan Friend, all in their 20s, began the challenge in December.
The family, from Devon, are rowing 3,000 miles unsupported, from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua in the Caribbean, as part of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.
Hamish said their 25 days at sea so far had been "incredibly tough".
The challenge has so far seen them raise more than £80,000 for homelessness and youth charities.
"It's been incredible, it's been magical, but it's also been incredibly tough," Hamish said.
"You have days where you feel on top of the world and you've got these amazing stars and endless views over the ocean.
"Then you get days where it's absolutely pouring it with rain, there's waves crashing onto the boat, you're getting soaked and it's very depressing."
The non-stop crossing in their boat, dubbed FriendShip, was expected to take between 30 and 45 days
The brothers, from Tiverton, take it in turns pulling the oars in two-hour shifts.
They eat dehydrated meals and have a satellite phone and limited internet connectivity on board the vessel.
'Huge waves'
Speaking about the conditions, Hamish said they encountered a huge storm on Boxing Day.
"I was on the oars with Jack and suddenly it just got so dark I couldn't see in front of me," he said.
"The rain kind of lashed out unbelievably heavy and thick, and then these huge waves came out of nowhere.
"It is slightly terrifying but, again, it's so weird how you get used to it.
"It becomes normalised."
He said the brothers were getting along well in the confined space but he added they were looking forward to time apart.
He joked: "We've all seen each other naked a lot now and I'm quite looking forward to seeing everyone with clothes on again."