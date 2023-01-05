Ottery St Mary quarry planning refusal overturned
A decision to reject plans for a 100 acre quarry near the A30 in Devon has been overturned by the Planning Inspectorate.
Aggregate Industries will now be allowed to extract sand and gravel from Straitgate Farm near Ottery St Mary and process it at Hillhead Quarry.
Two appeals were granted against Devon County Council's decision to refuse planning permission in December 2021.
The appeal decision came following an inquiry held in October 2022.
More than 250 people had written to object to the plans, the Local Democracy Reporting Service had previously reported.
Material from the quarry site near Ottery St Mary will be dug out to be used for road construction.
It is a preferred area for development of sand and gravel resources under the Devon Minerals Plan.
