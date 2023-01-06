Residential areas in Cornwall to get 20mph speed limits
Residential areas in Cornwall are set to have 20mph limits across the county, Cornwall Council has said.
The council is looking to spend £3.8m on erecting new signs in all eligible areas.
The local authority said it hoped the new limits would make roads safer and reduce the number of accidents, deaths and injuries.
The announcement follows a pilot scheme which took place in Falmouth, Penryn and Camelford.
The next areas which will see the change in 2023 will be Camborne, Pool, Redruth, West Penwith, Truro and the Roseland, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Phase three in 2024 will see the 20mph limit introduced in Hayle, St Ives, St Austell, Mevagissey, Newquay, St Columb, Cornwall Gateway, Liskeard, Looe and China Clay areas.
The fourth phase in 2025 will cover Helston, South Kerrier, Bude and Launceston.
The last areas to get the new limits will be Wadebridge, Padstow, Bodmin, Caradon, St Blazey, Fowey, Lostwithiel, St Agnes and Perranporth in the fifth and final phase in 2026.
The police previously said it was hoped the new 20mph zones would lead to a behavioural change in drivers but that there could not be an "over-reliance" on enforcement due to restricted resources.