Investigation into River Yealm pollution to take months
A formal investigation has been launched into the pollution of more than 12 miles of waterways in south Devon.
The pollutant caused the River Piall and River Yealm, in the South Hams, to turn pale white in December.
Officials identified the source of the pollution but have refused to give further detail while the investigation is ongoing.
The Environment Agency said the investigation would likely take months.
"Our officers attended the River Piall and River Yealm sites on several occasions throughout the incident to gather evidence and assess the impact of the pollution," a spokeswoman said.
"The discharge was stopped and we have identified the source.
"A full formal investigation is now underway, which is likely to take several months to complete."
The agency said it would release further details in due course.
"We can assure, however, that we will take appropriate enforcement action once all facts are known," it added.
The River Piall meets the River Yealm on Dartmoor.
The River Yealm then runs for 12 miles (19km) between Dartmoor and the sea near Newton Ferrers.