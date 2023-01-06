Plymouth stabbing: Man charged with wounding
A man has been charged after another man was stabbed in an early morning incident in Plymouth.
Officers were called to Hawkinge Gardens in Ernesettle where they found a man in his 30s with knife wounds at about 03:30 GMT on Thursday.
Police said he was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
A 30-year-old man from Plymouth was charged with Section 18 wounding with intent, Devon and Cornwall police said.
