Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Plymouth crash
- Published
A man has sustained life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was called to Embankment Road in Plymouth at about 02:10 GMT, where the man was found trapped in a car.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene and freed the man. He was taken to hospital, where he remains.
His injuries are believed to be life-threatening and his next of kin have been informed.
