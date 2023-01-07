Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Plymouth crash

The incident happened on Embankment Road in Plymouth

A man has sustained life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash.

Devon and Cornwall Police said it was called to Embankment Road in Plymouth at about 02:10 GMT, where the man was found trapped in a car.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene and freed the man. He was taken to hospital, where he remains.

His injuries are believed to be life-threatening and his next of kin have been informed.

