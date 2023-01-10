Council hikes parking prices across north Devon
- Published
Charges across council car parks in north Devon will increase for the first time since 2016.
Some car parks will cost as much as 40p more an hour, while an all-day charge for long stay car parks across the district will rise to £2.50.
Permits will cost more, with an annual pass in Barnstaple up from £210 to £225.
Council leader David Worden said the hikes would balance running costs and tariffs were "value for money".
North Devon Council said: "There will be an increase of 20p per hour in short stay and medium stay car parks in Barnstaple, as well as Brookdale, Larkstone Lane, Oxford Grove and Wilder Road in Ilfracombe, with an hour-long stay now costing £1.30."
Charges for coastal short stay car parks will increase from £1.10 to £1.50 in high season, reducing to 80p in winter.
Long stay car park permits will be £225 per annum, £70 per quarter, or £25 per month.
There will also be a new 50p 30-minute option for parking in some town centre car parks - Barnstaple's Cattle Market, Bear Street and Queen Street car parks and Ilfracombe's Wilder Road.
Mr Worden added the council could no longer "absorb increased costs".
The decision had not been "taken lightly", they had held off increasing charges during the pandemic and the car parks would still offer "value for money", he added.
The council said the changes would be introduced in the spring.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.