Man posing as taxi driver guilty of raping woman in Plymouth

Yuseab WoldeabDevon and Cornwall Police
Yuseab Woldeab, 28, was found guilty on charges of kidnap and rape

A man has been found guilty of kidnapping and raping a woman who was walking home after a night out in Plymouth.

Yuseab Woldeab, of Wilton Street, Plymouth, convinced the 26-year-old that he was a taxi driver before raping her in April last year, Plymouth Crown Court heard.

A jury found Woldeab, 28, guilty of two counts of rape and a kidnapping charge.

The woman was heading home after a night out in the city with friends.

The jury heard she got into Woldeab's car, which she thought was a taxi, before being driven a short distance to his Plymouth home, where she was raped.

The court heard the victim, who is gay, sent a distressed message to her friends after the attack.

Woldeab, who denied the charges, had argued that the sex was consensual.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

