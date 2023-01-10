Man posing as taxi driver guilty of raping woman in Plymouth
- Published
A man has been found guilty of kidnapping and raping a woman who was walking home after a night out in Plymouth.
Yuseab Woldeab, of Wilton Street, Plymouth, convinced the 26-year-old that he was a taxi driver before raping her in April last year, Plymouth Crown Court heard.
A jury found Woldeab, 28, guilty of two counts of rape and a kidnapping charge.
The woman was heading home after a night out in the city with friends.
The jury heard she got into Woldeab's car, which she thought was a taxi, before being driven a short distance to his Plymouth home, where she was raped.
The court heard the victim, who is gay, sent a distressed message to her friends after the attack.
Woldeab, who denied the charges, had argued that the sex was consensual.
He will be sentenced at a later date.