Council in Devon considers cruise ships for homeless and refugees
- Published
A Devon council says it is considering using cruise ships as accommodation for homeless people and refugees.
The idea, raised previously by the home secretary as a way to house refugees, was discussed at a Torridge District Council meeting.
Concerns raised included costs, logistics and infection control but the motion was eventually carried.
One councillor said "radical times" called "for radical measures".
The council said the idea was in the early stages of costing and feasibility.
'Quick solution'
Research from UK homeless charity, Shelter, found more than 3,800 people, including 1,500 children, were recorded as homeless in Devon and Cornwall in 2022.
Shelter said homelessness was most acute in Torridge where one in 279 people was homeless.
The motion was raised by Bideford councillor David Brenton as a "quick solution for some of our desperate citizens".
Mr Brenton said: "I think we live in radical times which call for radical measures to alleviate them."
He suggested "forming partnerships" with neighbouring authorities to "lease or rent a vessel" for emergency accommodation.
Mr Brenton said it would be "feasible" to use the council-owned Middle Dock, Appledore, and up to 100 people could be housed in a vessel at one time.
He said the idea, which could also provide temporary accommodation for Ukrainian refugees, would require "a lot of work", but the "diminishing" cruise industry meant ships were available.
He added: "There's a lot of work to be done but I think we can link up with other authorities to make it work."
'Slightly crackers'
Rachel Clarke, lead member for housing, who seconded the proposal, raised concerns about "diseases or illnesses" and existing pressures on the NHS.
She said possible "alcohol or drug issues" meant it was "not an easy fix" and warned it had to be "thought through properly".
Councillor Simon Newton said the "instant hotel" could be a worthy solution and referred to Ukrainian refugees housed in a vessel in Scotland .
Councillor Peter Christie said he initially found the idea "slightly crackers" but it was "worth looking at".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.